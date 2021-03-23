Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Silhouette of unrecognizable sad child. Generic iStock image.
Silhouette of unrecognizable sad child. Generic iStock image.
News

Teen who assaulted 9-year-old child sentenced

Aisling Brennan
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager who assaulted a nine-year old child near Murwillumbah has been released on probation, a court has heard.

The now 18-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Lismore District Court in December to two counts of assaulting and committing an act of indecency against a child in Bray Park in April 2016.

He would have been 14 years old at the time of the offence, according to court documents.

Appearing in court on March 15, the teen was sentenced to two years' probation for one of the charges, and 15 months' probation for the other.

The court also made an order declaring that the teen is not to be treated as a registrable person for the purposes of the child protection offenders register for these offences.

More Stories

child assaulted lismore district court murwillumbah crime northern rivers crime tweed crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First COVID jab a shot in the arm for Grafton hospital staff

        Premium Content First COVID jab a shot in the arm for Grafton hospital staff

        Health The vaccination clinic for frontline and emergency service workers opened to little fanfare at the hospital

        Vandals leave mark on hopes of world class athletes

        Premium Content Vandals leave mark on hopes of world class athletes

        News Several elite athletes have had their preparations to qualify for world events...

        Daily Catch-Up: March 23, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 23, 2021

        News Today’s local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        IN COURT: Seven people appearing in criminal court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Seven people appearing in criminal court

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton criminal court today