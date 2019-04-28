Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon
A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Apr 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN A 'challenging' sea rescue, a teenager was winched from the deck of a cruise ship after suffering a medical condition near Heron Island.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene Friday afternoon with reports a teenager suffered a medical condition onboard the Pacific Dawn.

RACQ LifeFlight Aircrew Officer Chris Jowsey said in a "precision operation" the chopper hovered eight metres above the upper deck of the cruise ship as a flight paramedic and rescue crew was winched down.

"Winch rescues at sea are all different," Mr Jowesy said.

"We have to have a plan.

 

A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon
A teenager is recovering after the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted him from a cruise ship Friday afternoon RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

"It's challenging, but we are highly trained for these sorts of operations.

"There has to be good communication within the crew and also with the ship. The Pacific Dawn crew were all very professional."

The chopper landed on Heron Island while the teenager was assessed, before returning to winch the RACQ LifeFlight crew members and the patient into the helicopter.

The teen was flown back to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

heron island racq lifeflight resuce
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Search called off, missing helicopter false alarm

    Search called off, missing helicopter false alarm

    Breaking A massive response from emergency services personnel in the Clarence Valley to reports of a crashed helicopter near Lawrence have turned out to be a false alarm

    Ghosts eager to continue hot start to Group 2 season

    premium_icon Ghosts eager to continue hot start to Group 2 season

    Rugby League Grafton set to return after Easter break on Sunday

    Rebels out for points against Comets this weekend

    premium_icon Rebels out for points against Comets this weekend

    Rugby League South Grafton up for tough clash against defending premiers

    Riverfront vision to be realised

    premium_icon Riverfront vision to be realised

    News Labor matches Nationals' offer on major redevelopment