Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape, crime scene, police generic
Police tape, crime scene, police generic Jarrard Potter
Crime

Teenage boy 'blasted' in drive-by shooting in Noosa

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Apr 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy and two adults have been victims of an alleged drive-by shooting in Noosa, leading to the arrest of one with others still at large.

Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives arrested an 18-year-old Mt Coolum man for a number of assaults involving the use of a gel blaster.

The offender and other men yet to be identified drove around the Peregian Springs area and fired gel balls at two adults and a 13-year-old boy.

The victims were targeted at random and suffered minor bruising.

Police investigations resulted in the execution of a search warrant where a gel blaster and quantity of gel balls were located.

The man has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of common assault. He is set to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 1.

Possession of gel blasters is not an offence in Queensland, but their misuse of is of concern to police and the community, and will result in serious criminal charges.

crime drive-by shooting editors picks noosa sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CVAS expanding education through property deal

    premium_icon CVAS expanding education through property deal

    News A joint venture with Coffs college will have students benefit from the great outdoors

    No need to check twice, Jason's a winner

    premium_icon No need to check twice, Jason's a winner

    Lifestyle Australian Poetry Slam comes to town

    • 10th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Residents ready to fight for koala habitat

    premium_icon Residents ready to fight for koala habitat

    Environment Lawrence residents raised concerns with electricity company

    Changed conditions to Centenary Drive intersection

    Changed conditions to Centenary Drive intersection

    News Trialling changes to the busy Clarenza intersection during holidays