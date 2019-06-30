Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
Breaking

Teenage boy seriously burnt after 'playing' with petrol

Matty Holdsworth
30th Jun 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious burns to his lower legs after "playing around" with petrol overnight.

The 16-year-old was rushed from Mudjimba to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 10.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the teen suffered burns to 20 per cent of his lower legs.

"He was in a serious condition but the pain was under control," the spokesman said.

"It was reported he was playing around in a playground with petrol."

More Stories

ambulance breaking burns editors picks mudjimba sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    premium_icon How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    Racing Carnival How have the first day winners fared in the big races? We take a look back in time to see who backed up.

    CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    premium_icon CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    People and Places Eight show their dance moves for Cancer Council

    Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    premium_icon Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    News Police awaiting blood results from driver

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    News Two vehicles within 10min of each other with two different problems