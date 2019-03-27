Menu
Girl suffers serious injuries after crashing into tree

Alison Paterson
by
27th Mar 2019 10:20 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

UPDATE, 11.20am: AMBULANCE NSW have reported the teenage driver of a vehicle has suffered multiple fractures and chest injuries.

An Ambulance spokesman said the driver, who is suffering some serious injuries, is being treated by paramedics from three road units at the scene.

He said she was still being stabilised ahead of being transported to hospital.

"She has multiple limb fractures and chest injuries," he said.

"At this stage it looks like she will be sent to the Gold Coast Hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter."

The spokesman said other emergency services are still on scene.

"The road was opened as of 10.55am," he said.

Drivers are urged to take extra in wet conditions.

More to come.

 

UPDATE, 10.50am: A TEENAGE driver has been extracted from her car which crashed into a tree earlier today and is being treated by paramedics.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing her injuries.

"The Westpac Helicopter has landed at the scene," she said.

It is understood paramedics are assessing whether she will be transported by air or road to hospital.

More to come.

 

Original story: A TEENAGE driver is trapped in a car and paramedics will attempt to stabilise her condition before she is transported to hospital.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the incident which occurred at Tyalgum Rd, Eungella, south-west of Murwillumbah around 9.30am today.

She said three ambulance units and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were at the incident.

"This is a single motor vehicle accident into a tree and it looks like she has also brought down some power lines," the spokeswoman said.

"One person is trapped, possibly a 17-year-old woman and she is still in the vehicle."

Police and Fire & Rescue are also scene.

More to come.

