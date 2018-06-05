Teen girl guilty of 'Alice in Wonderland' terror plot

London teenager Safaa Boular has been convicted of plotting an attack on the British Museum. Picture: Metropolitan Police via AP

A TEENAGE girl has today been found guilty of plotting an Alice in Wonderland-themed terror attack on London with her mum and sister.

Safaa Boular, 18, was part of the UK's first all-woman terrorist cell who planned the gun and grenade massacre on crowds at the capital's British Museum.

The UK's youngest convicted female terrorist was trained online by her IS fighter fiance Naweed Hussain, 32, who joined IS in Syria in June 2015.

According to The Sun, the schoolgirl initially planned to join him in war-torn Raqqa where they would carry out a suicide attack and die "holding hands."

Safaa Boular, pictured front left, with sister Rizlaine, top and their mum Mina Dich, plotted terror attacks in London. Picture: Supplied

But her plans were foiled when Hussain was killed in an air strike and she was arrested after a family holiday to Morocco.

She then encouraged her sister Rizlaine Boular, 22, and mother, Mina Dich, 44, to carry out a knife attack in Westminster in order to "carry the torch forward."

The terror trio referred to their plot as an "English tea party" and used Alice in Wonderland themes as code for the attack including "having a mad hatter tea party."

And within 13 days Rizlaine and her mother went on a reconnaissance journey around the major landmarks in Westminster.

The teen had wanted to join her British-born fiance Naweed Hussain in Syria, but he was killed in 2015. Picture: Supplied

The following day they bought a pack of knives, including one with a six inch blade, and a backpack.

But on the day of the proposed attack, Rizlaine Boular was caught rehearsing by police who had bugged a family friend's flat in Willesden, North West London.

Dramatic video shows armed cops surrounding her after she was shot twice in the stomach during a raid.

On Rizlaine Boular's mobile phones police found jihadi images and videos including material from radical preachers Anjem Choudry, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman who have been convicted of inviting support for IS, Trevor Brookes and Khalid Yasin.

Rizlaine Boular admitted planning a knife attack on London and Dich has pleaded guilty to assisting her in February.

Safaa Boular was reportedly radicalised online. Picture: Metropolitan Police via AP

Barghouthi, 21, admitted knowing about the knife attack but failing to tip off security services.

Safaa Boular, who lived at home with her mother in Vauxhall, South West London, denied two counts of preparing acts of terrorism and seeking assistance in carrying out a terror act.

But following an eight week trial at the Old Bailey, Boular was found guilty.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said the mum and daughter terrorist cell was highly dangerous.

He said: "This case started with the youngest daughter, Safaa Boular, who was certainly planning to commit an attack here in London

"When she was subsequently arrested the mother and the other daughter then took her place.

"So yes, a really concerning and unusual case that involves a family unit who were intent on committing a terrorist attack."

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.