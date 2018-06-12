Menu
Andreas Perez died in tragic circumstances.
Motor Sports

Teenage star dies after horror GP crash

by Phoebe Cook
12th Jun 2018 9:21 AM

A TEENAGE motorsports sensation has died after a crash at the Catalan Grand Prix this weekend.

Spaniard Andreas Perez passed away aged 14 from injuries sustained at the Moto3 Junior World Championship, The Sun reports.

A statement on the MotoGP website read: "Following an incident during Round 4 of the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Andreas Perez Manresa.

"The incident happened in the second race of the day for the Moto3 category, with the Red Flag shown immediately.

"The rider received medical attention at the side of the track before then being transferred to the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau by helicopter.

"Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff and those at the hospital, Perez sadly succumbed to his injuries."

"The FIM, Dorna, the RFME and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya wish to pass on their condolences to the family, friends and team of Perez."

Perez was described as a "standout performer" in the 2017 European Talent Cup, ending the year in fourth position after two wins and a number of podium positions.

The teenager had made the move to the Moto3 Junior World Championship this year.

F1 star Fernando Alonso was among those to pay tribute to Perez.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Sad to hear the news of the death of young motorcycle rider Andreas Perez. Strength and a big hug to his family and friends."

In a statement Perez's Reale Avintia Racing team said: "Andreas has not been able to win this race.

"We have lost a great driver, but above all a great person and we will miss him very much."

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez also paid tribute on social media, writing: "Sad and speechless.

"I want to send all my support to the family and those closest to him. RIP Andreas."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.

