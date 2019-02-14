Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
News

Teenage mum and baby found after going missing

Caitlan Charles
by
12th Feb 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 7:53 PM

UPDATE: Queensland Police say the mother and baby have been found safe and well. 

 

EARLIER: A TEENAGER and her two-month-old baby have been reported missing from Slade Point.

The 17-year-old and her baby were last seen on Sunday, February 10 about 3.30pm on Robin St.

Police said she left the address with a man known to her, in a black 2006 Hyundai Elantra sedan with Queensland registration 422JKF.

 

Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.

The missing teen is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, of slim build, with light olive skin and purple shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white floral bikini.

Anyone who may have seen the girl and baby or know of their whereabouts is urged to contact police as they hold concerns for her welfare.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

editors picks mackay police misssing person queensland police slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    premium_icon Two men jailed over escape attempt from Grafton court cells

    Crime AFTER two men were refused bail in Grafton Local Court in January, desperation got the better of them as they tried to make a break for it

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents

    Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    premium_icon Help Zac through life-changing surgery

    People and Places A Yamba family are grateful for community support for their son

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
    Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    premium_icon Man jailed for perverting the course of justice

    Crime Calls from prison made to pressure victim to sign false declaration