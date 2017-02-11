Teenage parents flee hospital with newborn baby

25°
JANET FIFE-YEOMANS, The Daily Telegraph | 13th Apr 2017 4:13 PM

POLICE are appealing for help after a three-day-old girl was taken from Nepean Hospital during the night by her teenage parents.

Jenifer Morrison, 15, and her boyfriend, Jayden Lavender, 14, who is the baby's father, took their baby Aria Jayde Tanya from the hospital at around 12.30am.

It's believed the teenagers left the hospital on foot and are together.

In a Facebook post, Tracy Lavender welcomed the teenagers' new arrival.

(L) Baby girl Aria Jayde Tanya and her dad Jayden (R) Aria Jayde Tanya was taken from hospital by her parents.
"This is Jayden 1 hour and my Most beautiful Girl in the world Aria Jayde Tanya Lavender born 10/04/2017 she is daddy's girl 100% love you all Jayden Jenny Lavender and Aria," she wrote online.

Jayden Lavender, is described as being of caucasian appearance, with brown eyes, and short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing black and white hooded jumper.

Jenifer Morrison, is described as being of caucasian appearance with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white hooded, grey tracksuit pants and 'Ugg' boots.

(L) Jayden Lavender. Picture: Facebook (R) Jayden Lavender and Jenifer Morrison. Picture: Facebook
It is believed there is a man with the children, but his identity is unknown. He was wearing a black 'Everlast' jumper.

Police said there were concerns for the welfare of all three children.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of the teenagers and baby. They have links to the state's Central Coast and Mount Druitt areas.

The young couple has a joint Facebook page where they profess their love for each other and she has taken his surname.

Their families knew about the pregnancy.

Ring triple-0 (000) to provide any information about this abduction.

Topics:  missing newborn baby

