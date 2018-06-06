Private school student in court for bullying

A teenage student at one of the Gold Coast’s most prestigious private schools has been charged with assault following shocking claims of alleged bullying. Picture: Stock image, supplied.

A TEENAGE student at one of the Gold Coast's most prestigious private schools has been charged with assault following shocking claims of alleged bullying.

Officers from the Child Protection Unit have issued a 14-year-old girl with a notice to appear in a Southport court today charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

The charge relates to a long-running case of alleged bullying by the girl against a fellow female student at the school, which cannot be named for legal reasons.

Concerned friends of the victim's family say the alleged bullying has been going on "for months" and involves both physical and mental abuse.

The charge was laid after the latest incident was reported to police by the girl's parents after the school did not notify police.

Sources told the Bulletin the victim was kicked in the head by the bully.

They say the violent incident occurred on school grounds and that the school was alerted but failed to report the alleged assault to police.

They say the victim's parents called police to notify them of the incident as they were frustrated and extremely concerned for their daughter's safety.

Officers from the Child Protection Unit launched an investigation, which resulted in a 14-year-old girl being charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

A friend of the distressed victim's family said she has "bruises all over her body" and has been seeing a psychologist.

The school caters for students from kindergarten through to Year 12.

The Bulletin has been told the victim and her family flagged the bullying with the school months ago but the school failed to take appropriate action to protect the victim and stop the bullying.

Instead, the alleged bullying not only continued, it became worse.

The school's website says the college prides itself on its "core Christian values".

It says the school is a "vibrant learning community which educates students as whole people to become discerning, compassionate, creative, balanced and resilient citizens, well-prepared for the demands of adulthood in the 21st century," it says.

"This vision, and focus on individual learning, is underpinned by the college's core Christian values which guide teaching and learning, relationships, and all that we strive for in the college."

The school did not reply to Bulletin requests for comment.

If you or anyone you know is seeking support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25).