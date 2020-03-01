Menu
Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs.
RACQ LifeFlight
Teenager airlifted to hospital after dirt bike crash

1st Mar 2020 9:43 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
LIFEFLIGHT'S Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service rescue helicopter has flown a teenager to hospital, after he was injured while riding a dirt bike on a property in the Southern Downs.

The rescue chopper was called into action just before 10am yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the patient and transported him to a location where the helicopter could land.

The rider was stabilised and airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, under the care of the aeromedical team, with chest and shoulder injuries.

