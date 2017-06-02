Teenager arrested over serious assault in Maclean

LAW & ORDER: Lismore police calmed a mental health patient by retreating when he threatened them with a knife and negotiating a peaceful solution to get him to hospital.

A 17-YEAR-OLD Yamba teenager has been arrested in relation to an alleged assault in 2016.

On November 8, 2016, police attended an address in Woodford Street, Maclean where it is alleged that two men aged 45 and 51 were seriously assaulted by a group of persons. During the incident, it is alleged that jewellery and prescription medications were stolen.

The 45-year-old man at the house received a laceration and bruising to the head after allegedly being assaulted with a shovel.

Following ongoing investigations, a 17-year-old Yamba teenager was arrested at his home, and taken to Yamba Police Station. He was charged with armed with intent to commit indictable offence, and aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, and given conditional bail to appear at Maclean Children's Court on the 11th July, 2017.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.