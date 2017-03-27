28°
Teenager charged after spate of thefts, graffiti in Grafton

Clair Morton
| 27th Mar 2017 8:00 AM
A TEENAGE boy has been charged following police investigations into a spate of theft and graffiti-related crimes in the Grafton area.

Since Wednesday, Grafton police have received more than 30 reports of damage to motor vehicles. A number of these vehicles also had items stolen from them.

During the same period a number of public places were damaged by graffiti and a sports club was broken into.

Following investigations, a 13-year-old boy has been charged with a number of related offences.

He was given bail and is due to appear in a Children's Court on Thursday, April 13.

Grafton police officer, Inspector Joanne Reid, said it was extremely frustrating to see that it was often young people committing crimes.

"We want to ensure that young people learn to show respect for the community and other people's property; something that at this time seems to be lacking," she said.

Police would like to remind the community it is an offence to sell or supply spray paint to person under the age of 18 without a lawful purpose.

Inquiries into the incidents are continuing and more arrests are expected.

Police are urging members of the community to report any suspicious activity to Grafton Police Station on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Grafton Daily Examiner
