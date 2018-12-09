Teen dead, two critical after dance party

A teenager has died after a suspected overdose and three more people are fighting for their lives after a drug-fuelled dance party in western Sydney.

Police say the 19-year-old man overdosed at the Knockout Games of Destiny Dancy Party at Sydney Olympic Park last night before being transported to Concord Hospital where he died about 4.30am

Hundreds of MDMA capsules were seized, including 390 MDMA allegedly from an 18-year-old girl who has since been charged with supply prohibited drug.

Two 19-year-old women and a 25-year-old man were also taken to hospital following suspected drug overdoses where they remain in critical condition.

Police said 13 people with less serious injuries were taken to hospital and a further 130 people sought medical treatment during the event.

"A police operation was conducted at the 'Knockout Games of Destiny Dancy Party' held at Sydney Olympic Park involving officers from Auburn Police Area Command, with the assistance of specialist police units," a NSW Police spokesman said.

"More than 18,000 people attended the dance party and during the police operation, officers issued 69 banning notices and conducted more than 200 searches, with 62 people found in possession of drugs."

The 18-year-old girl who was allegedly dealing MDMA capsules will appear at Burwood Local Court on Thursday, January 10.

A 25-year-old man who allegedly had 145 MDMA capsules in his possession was also charged with supply prohibited drug.

He will appear at Parramatta Bail Court today.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Thurtell said it was important that young people knew there was no safe way to do drugs.

"Police and emergency services continue to send warning messages about illegal drugs, and many festival-goers are choosing to ignore them," he said.

"There is no acceptable use for drugs - the message is clear. We will continue to have a strong presence at festivals and dance parties with the wellbeing and safety of attendees our number one priority".

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death is currently underway by officers from Auburn Police Area Command and anyone with information that may assist is urged to come forward.

It comes after Premier Gladys Berejiklian was forced to intervene in the Defqon. 1 festival after two people died in suspected overdoses.

"I never want to see this event held in Sydney or New South Wales ever again - we will do everything we can to shut this down," she said at the time.