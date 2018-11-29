Menu
Schoolies have been celebrating on the Gold Coast for the past week and a half.
News

Teen dies in Schoolies balcony tragedy

by Jessica Elder and Janet Fife-Yeomans
29th Nov 2018 4:08 PM
A TEENAGER has died after falling from a balcony in Surfers Paradise during week two of school leaver celebrations, after claims he was sniffing nitrous oxide.

It is understood the teenager is an 18-year-old boy from Turramurra High School in Sydney.

A group of friends he was on holiday with are returning home after the tragedy.

Police are awaiting toxicology tests to investigate whether alcohol or drugs were involved after claims he had been sniffing nitrous oxide.

Sniffing nitrous oxide, generally from a canister such as a whipped cream charger, give a short euphoric high.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police attended a non-suspicious death in Surfers Paradise at Laycock St at 5am today.

It is believed the young male was staying at the Surfers Regent with friends to celebrate finishing school.

Counselling is being offered to fellow teens following the death.

Red Frogs coordinator Andy Gourley said the volunteer group was speaking with police, but declined to comment.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

More information to come.

balcony fall editors picks schoolies tragedy

