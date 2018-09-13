Teenager 'hasn't woken up' since serious CQ crash

Carter McKenzie is in a Brisbane Hospital after a crash near Jericho on Monday.

Carter McKenzie is in a Brisbane Hospital after a crash near Jericho on Monday. Mike Richards GLA231117TOOLOOA

CARTER Mckenzie "hasn't woken up" since suffering serious injuries when his car rolled while travelling home from western-Central Queensland.

The 18-year-old Yarwun man was urgently airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Monday afternoon by the Royal Flying Doctors Service after his car rolled at Garfield, near Jericho.

Carter was reportedly on his way home from a weekend spent with friends for an 18th birthday party on Saturday night, but crashed shortly after leaving around 9.40am on Monday.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where Carter suffered "serious head injuries" and had to be cut free through the roof of the car.

According to witnesses, Carter passed a caravan 10km before he crashed and according to the caravan occupants he had been travelling safely on the Capricorn Hwy.

A worker at Jericho business, Pearce's Garage, said their team towed the car wreck after police investigations, saying it was in "pretty ordinary" condition.

The worker said Carter was a former local and was well known around the area.

A spokesperson from The Royal Flying Doctors Service said Carter was airlifted from a nearby airstrip around 2pm to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson today said he was in a stable condition.