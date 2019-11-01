Menu
Alleged assault on teenager
Crime

Teenager hospitalised following vicious unprovoked assault

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Nov 2019 12:00 PM
A VICIOUS and allegeldy pre-meditated assault that was caught on camera and shared on social media has left a teenager battered, bruised and suffering from minor brain injuries.

Abrial Taylor, 16, was enjoying a day off from school for Jacaranda Thursday when around 12.30pm she was allegedly attacked by another teenager, with the assault witnessed by a group of teenagers.

Alarmingly, the unprovoked attack lasted for a full minute as spectators in the group egged on the attack while it was filmed. The video was later shared on social media, including Facebook.

In the disturbing footage, Ms Taylor can be seen slammed to the ground and punched further, before two other teenagers intervened to pull the attacker away.

Screenshots from the unprovoked attack on 16-year-old Abrial Taylor in a carpark on Jacaranda Thursday.
Screenshots from the unprovoked attack on 16-year-old Abrial Taylor in a carpark on Jacaranda Thursday. Contributed
Ms Taylor's mother Sonia Kempshall said she was sickened by the attack on her daughter, and called for a stronger police and security presence.

"This will continue to happen unless somebody makes a stand or pulls these kids into line," she said.

"Kids were running riot this year, shoving shaving cream in people's faces and things like that. I know it's been a part of Jacaranda Thursday but I don't think it's what the day is about.

"There's a lack of personal responsibility from these kids and supervision, and unless something is done about it I think it'll get worse."

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - VICTIM: Abrial Taylor, 16, was hospitalised with a minor brain injury following an attack from another teenager on Jacaranda Thursday.
The assault has been reported to Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Grafton Shoppingworld manager Brendan Wilson said the matter had been reported to police, and declined to comment further.

