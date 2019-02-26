Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop.
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop. Nicholas Falconer/FILE
Crime

Teenagers bash, kick man in brutal bus stop fight

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GANG of youths bashed and kicked a man in the head at a busy Maroochydore bus stop over the weekend after "words were exchanged" between the groups.

A witness arrived at the Horton Pde bus station at Maroochydore where the 27-year-old man was found lying on the road about 4.30pm.

 

The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop.
The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop. Warren Lynam

The teenagers, aged 13-16, reportedly approached the man and exchanged words, which ended in a physical fight.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with some injuries.

bus stop cpiu maroochydore sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Troy brings old and new home to Coutts Crossing

    premium_icon Troy brings old and new home to Coutts Crossing

    Music A SELL-OUT crowd packed the Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall for a once in a lifetime show, with Golden Guitar winner Troy Cassar-Daley taking the stage

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News Police wearing protective armour have been seen near a motel

    Truck breakdown, southbound lane closed

    Truck breakdown, southbound lane closed

    News Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time this morning

    Truckie charged over alleged pursuit enters plea

    premium_icon Truckie charged over alleged pursuit enters plea

    Crime Queensland man facing 10 driving offences appears in court