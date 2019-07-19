Teenagers in custody over alleged theft of motorbikes

IN CUSTODY: Two teenagers are in custody after a search warrant at Dirty Creek.

TWO teenagers have been charged after search warrants north of Coffs Harbour, in which stolen motorbikes, mountain bikes, and mountain bike parts were seized.

As a result of investigations, about 9.50am yesterday, police executed a search warrant at a property on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek.

In the home police allegedly recovered two confirmed stolen motorcycles, and several others suspected of being stolen.

Also seized were several high value mountain bikes, as well as mobile phones, a small amount of cannabis, and a sling shot.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged with goods in custody offences.

They were both refused bail.

One appeared at a children's court today with the other due to appear at a children's court on Thursday, August 15.