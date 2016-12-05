40°
Teenager's determination to enter Grafton pub proves costly

Clair Morton
5th Dec 2016

ONE teenager's determination to get into a Grafton pub has cost her dearly, after she was hit with a $550 fine.

According to police, hotel security refused the 18-year-old woman entry to a licensed premises on Pound St on Friday night due to their house lockout policy.

It is alleged she then became abusive before walking away.

Police said the Grafton woman was later discovered in the beer garden of the pub, after allegedly climbing the back fence.

For her re-entry to the premises after being excluded, she was issued a $550 infringement notice.

Now that's an expensive drink.

Grafton Daily Examiner
