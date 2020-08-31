Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teen’s arm severed in single-vehicle crash at Coalcliff, NSW
Teen’s arm severed in single-vehicle crash at Coalcliff, NSW
News

Teen’s arm severed in horror crash

31st Aug 2020 7:40 AM

A teenage motorist has lost his arm in a single-vehicle crash on the NSW south coast.

The accident occurred on the Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargreaves Drive at Coalcliff, north of Wollongong, at around 4.50pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene, and officers from Lake Illawarra Police District discovered the front-seat passenger in a utility had his arm severed when the vehicle crashed.

A rescue helicopter landed on the bridge and flown the injured teen to St George Hospital.

Traffic along Lawrence Hargreaves Drive was impacted in both directions for many hours as police conducted their investigations, although it reopened at around 11pm.

Inquiries are continuing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

Originally published as Teen's arm severed in horror crash

More Stories

accident crash motoring nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'WE WON’T FORGET ABOUT HER': Search suspended at Brooms Head

        Premium Content 'WE WON’T FORGET ABOUT HER': Search suspended at Brooms Head

        News Police rechecked area after receiving new lead on Friday over woman missing from Brooms Head campground

        Brigades pitch in to battle out-of-control grass fire

        Premium Content Brigades pitch in to battle out-of-control grass fire

        News Two days before an early start to the fire season is declared, more blazes are...

        IN COURT: 15 people facing Grafton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 15 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton Court today, August 31

        GALLERY: 40+ Photos from a big weekend of sport in Clarence

        Premium Content GALLERY: 40+ Photos from a big weekend of sport in Clarence

        News Take a look at some of the sports action in the Clarence this weekend