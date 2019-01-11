Special school student bashed at Cold Coast shopping centre

The attack took place at the Westfield shopping centre in Helensvale.

WARNING: Graphic images

A GOLD Coast mother is seeking justice for a vicious attack that left her learning delayed son bruised and bleeding.

The Coombabah mother has alleged that her son, a student of Southport Special School, was set upon by a group of teens while walking through the food court at Westfield Helensvale on January 3rd.

Police say they are still investigating the alleged attack on the 16-year-old Coombabah boy.

The assault is the second serious incident involving teenagers to be reported at a Gold Coast shopping centre over the school holidays.

The boy who was assaulted outside of Westfield Helensvale continued to receive threats from his alleged attackers.

In a separate incident, three teenage girls were arrested over a violent robbery at Westfield Coomera on Tuesday.

The Coombabah mother said she was alerted to the fight when she received a call from a centre employee.

She arrived to find her son with a bleeding face, ripped lip and swollen eyelids.

The mother said her son, who has development delays, had no history of violence.

The Westfield Helensvale bashing victim being treated in hospital.

"He is a very sweet boy who thinks everyone is friendly, he is 16 but thinks like a 12-year-old," she told the Bulletin.

"They came up to him and asked him if he had been 'talking sh*t about my eastside gang'," she said.

The boy was reported to have tried to walk away from the group of teens and was blocked.

He was not known to the boys.

"They wouldn't let him go and punched him, they split his mouth open," she said.

As a result of this attack the 16-year-old spent the night in hospital and received stitches for his wounds.

"I couldn't believe anyone could do this to him, he was all alone and it was completely unfair," she said.

"He tried to walk away so many times, how could nobody have been there to help him?

"He was just an easy target as he was by himself and he was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The vicious attack outside of Westfield Helensvale left a teenage boy in hospital.

The 16-year-old has since been contacted by his alleged attacker.

"They have been harassing him through Instagram, they've also called several times.

"We always met at the shopping centre after I picked up my other two children, now he is too scared to go anywhere by himself any more.

"The independence was good for him."

The family of the victim said they had originally intended to keep the matter private but after a week had grown desperate for answers.

"I realised that the public should be aware of the potential dangers that could be inflicted on our innocent kids," she said.

"I am so glad he got away before anything worse could happen and that he is recovering.

"It is so important for us parents to stay vigilant and educate our kids to stay safe and alert at all times."

No one has been charged over the incident but police are investigating.