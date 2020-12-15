Teen’s bizarre call after stabbing mum

A private school boy who killed his mum after stabbing her 118 times had then asked police to "bring a body bag", an inquest heard on Monday.

Rowan Thompson was 17 when he attacked and killed his mum Joanna Thompson in her home after they had just returned from a morning jog. He was later found dead in custody, The Sun reports.

Mrs Thompson, 50, was strangled to unconsciousness in their living room in Hambledon, Hampshire, near Portsmouth on Britain's south coast.

Rowan Thompson stabbed his mum 118 times at her home in Hampshire. Picture: Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

Around "10 or 15 minutes later" her son returned to brutally stab her 38 times to the forehead, 64 times to the neck, and 16 times to the arm.

At 12.45pm on July 1 last year, Thompson called 999 in a "calm, unemotional and quite ordinary manner" and said "I've just killed my mum".

"I strangled her and I've been stabbing her with various knives and whatnot," he added.

In October, Thompson was found dead aged 18 while in custody at a secure mental health facility - just four days before he was due to stand trial accused of murdering his mother.

STABBED 118 TIMES

The police officer who arrested Thompson at the home said the teenager was "extremely calm and composed" and "seemed to be more concerned about his cat".

On Monday, an inquest into the death of speech therapist Mrs Thompson heard that her son had been visiting her for the weekend, having recently moved to live with his father, who is a magician, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

It was heard Thompson and his mother had "stressful" conversations about his living arrangements on the night before her death and he felt she was "controlling and overbearing".

Thompson, who had changed his name from Ben after declaring he had "no gender", had previously been admitted to mental health hospitals following a suicide attempt and suffered depressive bouts.

His mum was strangled in her living room. Picture: Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

On Monday, a clip of his shocking 999 call to police was played at Winchester Coroner's Court, Hampshire, in which he says he "made sure" his mother was not breathing.

"I've just killed my mum. I need someone to arrest me as that's what you do and an ambulance would be nice," he said.

"I strangled her and I've been stabbing her with various knives and whatnot.

"My younger brother is at school, he's due back later tonight.

"She's not breathing. Bring a body bag or whatever you do. I'm 99.9 per cent sure she's not breathing."

'I'VE JUST KILLED MY MUM'

"I started strangling her, she fell to the floor. I strangled her a bit more and stopped then I kept my hands around her," Thompson continued.

"Then I started stabbing her and whatnot. She's in the living room."

He also told the 999 operator he "put the knives in the dishwasher just in case".

After he was arrested on suspicion of murder, he told police "think it's a bit more than suspicion".

Thompson's father today said what his son did "tore him apart" because he "loved his mum to bits".

Marc Thompson, 51, also claimed that his "troubled" son was "failed" by mental health authorities.

He believes more could have been done to help his son during his stays at mental health units before he killed his mother.

Mr Thompson alleged that while staying in Southampton, a vital autism report was never produced.

He said "things would have been different" if it had been, because his subsequent care would have been tailored to it.

His dad said Thompson had "gender identity issues" and identified as non-binary but was placed into a unit which "segregated boys and girls", making his issues worse.

"It's a case of a troubled young man who was struggling and has been failed," he said.

"What he did tore him apart, he loved his mum to bits. He knew what happened was wrong, he couldn't remember it to his dying day but he knew it was wrong."

Coroner Jason Pegg recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

"It seems no one will ever know why [Thompson killed her]. The only person who knows is Rowan and he's going to be unable to tell us," Mr Pegg said.

Thompson, who studied at the £16,000 ($A28,000) a year Churcher's College in Petersfield, Hampshire, was due to stand trial at Winchester Crown Court on October 7 this year.

But the 18-year-old was found dead at Prestwich Hospital, Greater Manchester, on October 3, prompting an investigation by authorities.

Police said the death was not suspicious. An inquest into Rowan's death is expected to be held next year in Greater Manchester.

