Noosa Civic Shopping Centre. Photo: Patrick Woods
Teens charged after alleged COVID-breach scare

Eden Boyd
12th Aug 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:32 PM
Two teenage girls who allegedly breached COVID-19 rules at a Noosa shopping centre have been charged with several offences.

Deputy Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told media on Wednesday the pair had been issued with notices to appear for a "variety" of offences, including false declaration offences.

It comes after the two teens, aged 15 and 16, were detained at Noosa Civic Centre on Monday after allegedly crossing the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantining.

It's understood one of the teens has now returned to New South Wales after they were placed into hotel quarantine on Tuesday.

coronavirussunshinecosat noosa civic sunshine coast breaking news
