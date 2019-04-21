Menu
Four teens have been charged after a pursuit on the Pacific Highway last night.
Teens charged after highway pursuit

Kathryn Lewis
21st Apr 2019 9:23 AM
FOUR teenagers have been charged after they led police on a high-speed pursuit in an allegedly stolen car on the Pacific Highway last night.

Just before 6.30pm Coffs-Clarence Police District officers attempted to stop a Mazda CX5 travelling southbound on the Pacific Highway.

The Mazda allegedly failed to stop and police began a pursuit which was quickly stopped due to safety concerns until the vehicle was seen again on the highway.

Road spikes were successfully deployed on the Pacific Highway, Bom Bom, near South Grafton, and the four occupants of the Mazda were arrested.

They were taken to Grafton Police station where a 16-year-old boy was charged with unlicensed driver - never held, two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive manner dangerous and possess stolen property outside NSW.

A second 16-year-old boy and two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged with carried in conveyance without consent.

All four Queensland teenagers were refused bail to appear in a Children's Court today.

