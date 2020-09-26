A group of teenagers have been charged over a $50,000 school ransacking in Sydney's west.

The six boys allegedly broke into Westfields Sports High School at Fairfield West on Wednesday night.

They're accused of damaging classrooms, spray-painting walls and smashing property, causing up to $50,000 in damage.

Police arrived at the school to find eight people running amok, with Polair having to be called in to locate two of the teens who fled to a nearby park.

The two boys, aged 17, were charged with aggravated break and enter, malicious damage, stealing and graffiti.

The teens allegedly broke into Westfields Sports High School causing up to $50,000 in damages. Picture: Google

Another two students, also aged 17, were arrested at the school on Thursday, while two more were charged later in the day.

The investigation continues and inquiries about the last two teens are ongoing.

Originally published as Teens charged over $50,000 school rampage