Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Six Sydney teenagers charged for alleged school ransacking rampage. Picture: Google
Six Sydney teenagers charged for alleged school ransacking rampage. Picture: Google
Crime

Teens charged over $50,000 school rampage

by Erin Lyons
26th Sep 2020 8:39 AM

A group of teenagers have been charged over a $50,000 school ransacking in Sydney's west.

The six boys allegedly broke into Westfields Sports High School at Fairfield West on Wednesday night.

They're accused of damaging classrooms, spray-painting walls and smashing property, causing up to $50,000 in damage.

Police arrived at the school to find eight people running amok, with Polair having to be called in to locate two of the teens who fled to a nearby park.

The two boys, aged 17, were charged with aggravated break and enter, malicious damage, stealing and graffiti.

The teens allegedly broke into Westfields Sports High School causing up to $50,000 in damages. Picture: Google
The teens allegedly broke into Westfields Sports High School causing up to $50,000 in damages. Picture: Google

Another two students, also aged 17, were arrested at the school on Thursday, while two more were charged later in the day.

The investigation continues and inquiries about the last two teens are ongoing.

Originally published as Teens charged over $50,000 school rampage

More Stories

crime rampage ransacking sydney school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER BATTLE: Taking the fight to Qld Premier

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Taking the fight to Qld Premier

        Politics Member for Clarence writes second letter over border battle, and urges Clarence community to do the same

        COVID-19: Warning as tests decrease, while crowds increase

        Premium Content COVID-19: Warning as tests decrease, while crowds increase

        Health See the latest testing figures by postcode as health officials urge testing rate to...

        COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Convictions recorded in Grafton court

        Crime From driving dangerously to drug possession, the following offenders were convicted...

        Upgrade planned for popular Yamba hangout

        Premium Content Upgrade planned for popular Yamba hangout

        News Award-winning construction company invites the community to share their design...