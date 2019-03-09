Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two teenage boys have been charged with the alleged violent robbery of a woman.
Two teenage boys have been charged with the alleged violent robbery of a woman.
Crime

Woman dragged from car before brutal attack

by Sarah Matthews
9th Mar 2019 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenagers have been charged after allegedly dragging a woman from her car, repeatedly punching her and then robbing her on the Gold Coast last night.

The 41-year-old woman was sitting in her car at around 530pm Friday when she was allegedly attacked by the 15 and 16-year-old boys.

The pair then allegedly stole her phone and fled the scene but were caught by members of the public who chased them down.

They were then arrested by police and charged with robbery.

The woman was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries.

alleged attack cirme editors picks robbery teen charged

Top Stories

    Police appeal for information after fatal crash

    Police appeal for information after fatal crash

    Crime Police want to speak to a driver believed to have driven behind one of the cars in the accident.

    DEX chats with the superstar DJ ahead of her G-Fest show

    premium_icon DEX chats with the superstar DJ ahead of her G-Fest show

    Music Tigerlily talks music, mental health, politics and pill-testing

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Whats On A new event at the Crown Hotel has kicked off to a smashing start