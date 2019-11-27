Teen’s fake eyelash lesson turns political and goes viral

A TEENAGE girl's social media video has gone viral after she lured viewers in with beauty tips before launching into a powerful message.

Feroza Aziz, 17, posted the fake beauty lesson on TikTok over the weekend, which appeared to give advice on extending eyelashes.

"So, the first thing you need to do is grab your lash curler, curl your lashes obviously," Ms Aziz, who is from New Jersey in the US, begins the video by saying.

However, then she then pulls the lash curler away from her face and began talking about China.

"Then, you're gonna put them down and use the phone you're using right now to search what's happening in China, how they're getting concentration camps, throwing innocent Muslims in there," she said. "This is another Holocaust, yet no one is talking about it."

The teenager's video has racked up around seven million views after it was shared on Twitter.

Now the video's popularity has put TikTok's Chinese developer, ByteDance, in an awkward position.

And social media has gone into meltdown this week as Ms Aziz's account was banned from TikTok.

However, TikTok says this wasn't a result of her video about China

The company told the BBC it has had permanently banned one of Ms Aziz's old TikTok accounts on, November 15, for posting an unrelated video that had broken its rules on terrorism-related material.

It's understood the video was a meme about Osama bin Laden.

As an additional measure, TikTok said it had then blocked her smartphone, on November 25.

An estimated one million Uighur Muslims are currently being imprisoned in internment camps in northwest China's Xinjiang region. The camps have been widely condemned.

In the camps, Uighur Muslim families are separated from each other, and those who've been imprisoned have reported being beaten and tortured, forced to study communist propaganda and sing songs of praise to the government.

Roughly one million Muslims are detained in the camps. Picture: AP Photo/File

This week, a leaked cache of highly classified Chinese Government documents have revealed the extent of detention, re-education and forced labour taking place in camps targeting Muslims in the country's northwest.

The documents reveal how Chinese authorities in Xinjiang red-flagged 23 Australian citizens during a security crackdown, who were singled out in a surveillance sweep because of their passports, the ABC reported. Their fates remain unknown.

The documents, which date back to 2017, were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with 17 international media partners.

They reveal a series of disturbing traits of Xinjiang's mass surveillance, including brainwashing programs and a points-based behaviour-control system.

The documents also refute China's claims about the camps - after at first denying they existed, then claiming they were merely for voluntary "vocational training".

Instead, from the beginning, it appears China's bureaucracy envisioned them to be brainwashing detention centres to be built on a huge scale.