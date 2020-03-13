Menu
Teen’s family grateful for community support

Kathryn Lewis
13th Mar 2020 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:21 PM
THE CLARENCE family involved in a car crash at Maclean last week have thanked everyone at the scene, and the community for their ongoing support.

Molly Imeson was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital on Wednesday after the car she was in crashed into a tree near Cameron St, Maclean.

The 15-year-old McAuley Catholic College student is well-known for her role in the family band, Family Tree.

The family thanked everyone who assisted at the scene and extended their gratitude to the community.

They said they had been overwhelmed with kind and loving support since the incident.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

