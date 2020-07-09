Teens find body parts in suitcase

Police have identified the remains of two people, whose dismembered bodies were stuffed into a suitcase and discovered by teens on a viral TikTok video in Seattle last month.

The group of teenagers were making videos and using the exploration app Randonautica when they made the gruesome discovery on June 19.

The video shows teens discovering the suitcase on a rocky breakwall below a jetty at the shore at Alki Beach in west Seattle.

The video shows the teens approach the bag and use sticks to open it, discovering another stuffed garbage bag inside.

"As soon as she opened it, the smell was overwhelming," the video said.

The teens said they became "scared and nervous" they'd discovered a body and called authorities. The later part of the video shows the street at Alki Beach filled with police cars and fire engines.

The teens found the suitcase while using exploration app Randonautica. Picture: TikTok

The teens filmed themselves opening the suitcase before they called authorities. Picture: TikTok

Seattle Police confirmed the suitcase contained the dismembered remains of two people. Police also located another bag in the water, also containing dismembered human remains.

The victims have been identified as Jessica Lewis, 36, and her boyfriend Austin Wenner, 27.

Both deaths have been ruled a homicide.

Ms Lewis and Mr Wenner were described as "good people" by Gina Jaschke, who said her niece left behind four children. Mr Wenner, who was Ms Lewis' long time boyfriend, was known as "Cash" to his friends.

The King County Medical Examiner has ruled Ms Lewis was shot multiple times, while Mr Wenner died of a single gun shot. They were both killed on June 16, according to investigators, three days before their bodies were found.

The victim's family members have now set up a GoFundMe to raise funds in the hopes they can offer a $10,000 reward to anyone with information.

Jessica Lewis and Austin 'Cash' Wenner have been identified as the victims. Picture: GoFundMe

Criminal profilers from the FBI told KIRO 7 the person responsible could be trying to "make a statement" by putting the bodies in bags.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case and police have not discussed a suspect, according to People.

Police said there is no indication the teens were involved in the killings and dismissed the idea they'd staged the video.

Randonautica is a popular "choose your own adventure" app that leads users to different map coordinates.

Originally published as Teens find body parts in suitcase