Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teen’s heroic 20km ride to save mate

by Shae McDonald
22nd Feb 2021 11:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A teenager has gone to extraordinary lengths to save the life of his injured mate, riding 20km with a broken leg to get help.

Three boys were motocross riding on a dirt track south of Mount Isa, in outback Queensland, on Sunday when two of them crashed.

One of the teens was knocked unconscious in the accident, while another suffered a broken leg.

The two conscious boys moved their mate into the shade to protect him from the sun.

The friend with the broken leg then decided to travel the 20km into town to get help.

After waiting two hours with his unconscious mate, the third boy decided to also ride to the main road to track down a passer-by.

It was then that he was located by emergency services, who had started a search.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, already in the air, followed the boy back to the scene.

The teen who was knocked unconscious was also found to have two broken wrists, while he and his friend were both treated for dehydration.

They were flown to Mount Isa Hospital in stable conditions.

Originally published as Teen's heroic 20km ride to save mate

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

crash editors picks hero motorcross

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fruit eating and convict caring top North Coast jobs list

        Premium Content Fruit eating and convict caring top North Coast jobs list

        Business There are a range of great positions up for grabs, are you ready for a career change?

        • 22nd Feb 2021 11:00 AM
        ROUND UP: Sport news and results from across the Clarence

        Premium Content ROUND UP: Sport news and results from across the Clarence

        Sport From archery to swimming, golf and lawn bowls, see all the latest news and results...

        COUNCIL: 5 things up for debate this week

        Premium Content COUNCIL: 5 things up for debate this week

        Council News Guide to what’s happening at Clarence Valley Council this week and it how it...

        Urgent need for more magistrates in Coffs and Clarence

        Premium Content Urgent need for more magistrates in Coffs and Clarence

        News Law Society of NSW president will be in the region today to push for more resources...