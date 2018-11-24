Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DANGEROUS ACT: Marcus Godby leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after receiving a suspended jail sentence.
DANGEROUS ACT: Marcus Godby leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after receiving a suspended jail sentence. Ross Irby
Crime

Teen's laugh puts driver into a spin

Ross Irby
by
24th Nov 2018 1:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who was ordered to "get out of town" by a disgruntled neighbour triggered a frightening reaction when he attempted to laugh the threat off.

An Ipswich court this week heard the 16-year-old had bad blood with 50-year-old Marcus John Godby, who responded to being laughed at by spinning the wheels of his ute and braking heavily into a driveway nearby.

Godby told Ipswich Magistrates Court he had not deliberately aimed his vehicle at the teen, only meaning to intimidate the boy.

Godby, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on Wednesday, February 21.

Godby, a disability pensioner with two children, partly blamed his behaviour on being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress syndrome after being discharged from the army.

He told the court he was a former member of the armed forces but had not served overseas.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said that when a child laughed at him, Godby reacted.

"It was deplorable, immature conduct by you to a 16-year-old. But I accept there was some background context to it," Ms Mossop said.

Prosecutor Constable Emma Ross said the incident occurred at 8.57am when the Lowood teenager, in school uniform, was on a Prospect St footpath walking to school.

Godby later drove to the police station to report he had a verbal argument with a child.

Witnesses contacted police, saying the ute driver had nearly hit the teen.

Constable Ross said that when Godby saw the teen, he stopped his ute "telling him he (and his family) wasn't welcome in town and should leave".

Godby's Hilux ute lost traction on its rear wheels, leaving a 1.5m skid mark and a front wheel had mounted the kerb.

Constable Ross said two other drivers told officers they thought the ute driver "was going to hit the boy".

Ms Mossop found it was clear Godby did not intend to run the child over, but his manner of driving did cause risk to the child.

Godby was sentenced to four months' jail, suspended for 12 months. His licence was disqualified for 12 months.

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle disqualified driving ipswich court jail sentence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    ROYAL COMMISSION: Major parties can't say the words

    premium_icon ROYAL COMMISSION: Major parties can't say the words

    Politics Hogan optimistic about his motion, but parties fail to mention the words in long responses

    Wicks makes his call on leading Ghosts

    premium_icon Wicks makes his call on leading Ghosts

    News Premiership winner makes bold call after confirming his return

    Face of the Ghosts gets a facelift

    premium_icon Face of the Ghosts gets a facelift

    News Graffiti and league meet in the middle

    The wellness trends you need to know about

    The wellness trends you need to know about

    Lifestyle What’s going to be hot in 2019? Here, some wellness trends to look out for.

    Local Partners