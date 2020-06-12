Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Breaking

Teens lead cops on wild chase in stolen Porsche

Ashley Carter
by
12th Jun 2020 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers will face court after a wild chase from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast last night ended in a dramatic Bruce Highway arrest.

A police spokesman said a Porsche that was stolen from Daisy Hill on Wednesday was spotted about 7.30pm in Surfers Paradise and PolAir tracked it north to Caloundra. 

Multiple witnesses have reported seeing the Porsche "fly" past them on the road.

Tyre deflation devices were used on Caloundra Rd about 9.15pm and at 9.35pm the car came to a halt on the Bruce Highway at Landsborough.

Three teenagers were arrested and charged with dangerous driving and unlawful use of a vehicle. They are due to appear in Noosa Children's Court today.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
caloundra rd polair porsche scd crime stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A taste of things to come for Valley producers?

        premium_icon A taste of things to come for Valley producers?

        News ‘If we follow their lead we are doomed to make the same mistakes and slowly starve a nation to death’

        NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        premium_icon NSWRL approve return to training for NRRRL, Group 2 sides

        Rugby League Teams will be allowed to train in groups of 20 from the return date set by NSWRL...

        ‘We are confused’: businesses grapple with restrictions

        premium_icon ‘We are confused’: businesses grapple with restrictions

        News Peak-body throws down gauntlet, wants economy open to 'full capacity'

        DEX FILES: Grafton jeweller to get mega-extension

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Grafton jeweller to get mega-extension

        News ‘This will make it the largest single jewellery and gift store in New South Wales’...