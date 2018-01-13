Teens ready to pitch in at Bradman Cup

WICKETS AND PICKETS: Westlawn fast bowler Aidan Cahill will represent North Coastal alongside Hayden Ensbey (INSET) at the Bradman Cup representative carnival at Bathurst next week.

CRICKET: They are two of the Clarence Valley's brightest cricketing stars and they could not be any more different.

One is a tall, quiet and rampaging quick bowler, while the other a chatty and conniving left-arm tweaker.

But between both Aidan Cahill, 15, and Hayden Ensbey, 15, there is plenty of senior cricket experience.

And they will be relying on all of it as they represent North Coastal Zone at the Bradman Cup Under 16s representative carnival in Bathurst next week.

For Ensbey, who made his big break into the Harwood Premier League side this season, the opportunity to play at the carnival with a clean bill of health is a change for the best.

Hayden Ensbey rips the ball down the wicket during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket fourth round clash between Harwood and Tucabia Copmanhurst. Matthew Elkerton

"Every time these tournaments come up, I generally tend to injure myself, so this is a bit of a change,” he said.

"I am feeling 100 per cent and just excited to get out there and play some cricket for the region.

"It means a lot to get the nod for North Coastal. I worked hard at trials, and then the wait for the call up is just killer. Once you get in it is just a big relief, now I can focus on doing well.”

Ensbey is expected to work in tandem with fellow spinner Connor Cooke, with the pair bamboozling opposition batsmen with their right-arm, left-arm spin combination. The pair will also be tasked with taking the workload off their fast- bowling brigade, which is spearheaded by Cahill.

The towering fast bowler said he was feeling confident ahead of the carnival after impressing for Combined Independent Schools at the recent All-Schools Championships in Sydney.

"My bowling has been going really good this season, I have had a bit of extra workload with the Westlawn side which has been good,” he said.

"I have also done a bit of work in the nets over Christmas.

"I have been working on all my variations, my approach to the crease and my plans for the week.”

After his family moved to Newcastle over Christmas, the carnival also presents as the last opportunity Cahill will have to represent North Coast, a bitter pill for the South African quick.