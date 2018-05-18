Menu
Angela Renae Blair, 19, was charged with 151 counts of fraud after she stole her step-grandfather's credit card and went on a spending spree.
News

Teen's spending spree racks up $5976 bill, 151 fraud charges

Chloe Lyons
by
17th May 2018 5:52 PM
A TEENAGER has faced court on 151 counts of fraud after stealing her step-grandfather's credit card and going on a shopping spree.

Angela Renae Blair, 19, took the card from his car and racked up $5976 in charges between August and October last year at clothing and cosmetic stores.

She even used the card to pay for her nose piercing.

Once the man noticed his card was missing, he immediately suspected Blair and has since been reimbursed by his bank.

Blair yesterday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to the fraud charges and one count of stealing.

Her lawyer told the court Blair - who was going through "financial strain" at the time - had "major health issues" and was hoping to join the Australian Defence Force in the future.

Magistrate Ron Madsen said the act was a "great shame", but it was clear had "gone through a lot" already in her life.

He sentenced Blair to 18 months' probation with no conviction recorded.

She will also be forced to pay the full amount of the fraud back to her victim's bank.

crime fraud maroochydore magistrates court scd court
    Local Partners