Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene after three teenagers were injured at a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene after three teenagers were injured at a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Teens stabbed in back as gatecrashers invade party

4th Aug 2019 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two teenagers have reportedly been stabbed and another injured after gatecrashers invaded a party at a home in Sydney's west.

Police called to the Northmead house about 10.45pm on Saturday found a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man with wounds to their back and an 18-year-old man with a hand injury.

Three teenagers were injured at a party in Sydney’s west. Picture: Steve Tyson
Three teenagers were injured at a party in Sydney’s west. Picture: Steve Tyson


The trio were taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Officers were told an argument had taken place after a group gatecrashed the party.

Police were told a group gatecrashed the party. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police were told a group gatecrashed the party. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

Two teenagers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson
Two teenagers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson

More Stories

crime editors picks injuries stabbing

Top Stories

    Less hair, but lots of heart for Sienna's cancer quest

    premium_icon Less hair, but lots of heart for Sienna's cancer quest

    People and Places She may have lost her golden locks, but Sienna can't stop smiling about helping others with cancer

    WANTED: An end to the hypocrisy on drugs

    premium_icon WANTED: An end to the hypocrisy on drugs

    Opinion 'Why not end the stupid façade of being tough on drugs?'

    High time for hemp in the Clarence Valley?

    premium_icon High time for hemp in the Clarence Valley?

    Business The crop has been a life-saver for struggling farmers close to home

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community Voting is still open for your favourite salon