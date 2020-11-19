Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

by Shayla Bulloch
19th Nov 2020 9:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of teenagers suffered head injuries after an e-scooter crash at South Townsville.

Paramedics were called to the motorised scooter crash on Palmer and Dean Sts about 12.25am on Thursday morning.

Two teenagers, a male and female, were taken to Townsville University Hospital with head injuries in stable conditions.

It is not known whether the motorised scooter involved was private, or one of the popular Neuron Mobility scooters that rolled out across the city in September.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Teens suffer head injuries after e-scooter crash

More Stories

crash e-scooter injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to assess viability of Yamba DA

        Premium Content Council to assess viability of Yamba DA

        News ‘We have been receiving lots of phone calls and emails to councillors, lots of submissions opposing the development’

        Jail time for Joy-ride, cell fire and litany of crimes

        Premium Content Jail time for Joy-ride, cell fire and litany of crimes

        Crime Man faces court for series of offences including leading police on wild pursuit in...

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders sentenced in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Offenders sentenced in Grafton court

        Crime The following people faced Grafton Local Court earlier this week where they were...

        Jodi McKay backs Fitzgibbon and NSW blue collar workers

        Premium Content Jodi McKay backs Fitzgibbon and NSW blue collar workers

        Politics NSW Budget reply 2020: Jodi McKay backs Joel Fitzgibbon on workers