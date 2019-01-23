Teens terrorise in Coles store rampage

A group of 14 African Australian teenagers have stormed Coles at Taylors Hill (above) in Melbourne in an early morning rampage.

A group of 14 African Australian teenagers have stormed Coles at Taylors Hill (above) in Melbourne in an early morning rampage.

A GROUP of 14 teenagers believed to be African Australian have terrorised staff and customers in an early morning rampage at a Melbourne Coles store.

The large group of youths stormed the store at Taylors Hill in northwestern Melbourne just before 6.40am.

The youths then reportedly stole products and pushed some customers to the ground before fleeing.

"Police believe there has been theft of items, but no reports of injuries," Victoria Police said in a statement.

There were no reports of damage to the store and the youths remain on the run, a spokeswoman said.