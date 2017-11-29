Local hoteliers call for quick fix for new Container Scheme

WHERE'S THE SCHEME? NSW AHA Director of Liquor and Policing John Green met with local hoteliers at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba.

WHERE'S THE SCHEME? NSW AHA Director of Liquor and Policing John Green met with local hoteliers at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

HOTELIERS in the Clarence Valley are calling on the network operator of the upcoming Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) to bring their collection points to the area as a matter of urgency.

It comes as Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he was disappointed the scheme would not be operational throughout the Clarence Valley as scheduled on December 1, calling it a "stuff-up".

The scheme will offer 10-cent refunds on eligible drink containers through a network of collection points such as reverse vending machines, over-the-counter sites like cafes, small grocers and newsagencies, and automated depots for high volumes of returns.

However, the closest collection point to the Northern Rivers is at Woolworths in Woolgoolga.

NSW AHA Director of Liquor and Policing John Green met with hotel members from the Far North Coast and Clarence branches at Yamba yesterday.

"Their question was 'what am I supposed to tell my customers on Friday?'," he said. "They've paid more for their drink in a can or bottle, but can't redeem it."

Mr Green said venues were being slugged an extra 16 to 20 cents per container - the 10-cent refund plus an administration fee - and it was just another price rise for the industry with no current return for the business or consumer.

"We've got electricity going up, a twice yearly excess rise, and this is another impost on the retailer... another pressure point," he said.

"We understand it's about a 40 per cent litter reduction by 2020, but we need the network operator to get those collection points in."

Mr Green said licensed premises also must use designated collection points for their recycled containers, and like consumers were missing out on the refund as well.

Mr Gulaptis expressed his disappointment the scheme would not be ready locally on December 1.

"CDS is an excellent initiative. In fact it is the greatest litter reduction program in the state's history which will deliver enormous environmental benefits," Mr Gulaptis said.

"But the roll-out has had more than a few teething problems. I am not happy that drink prices have gone up but there are as yet no collection points in the Clarence and Richmond valleys for locals to claim their refunds."

"It's a stuff up and very frustrating, especially just before Christmas, but I ask everyone to be patient as more and more collection points will roll out as the scheme is introduced."

Mr Gulaptis said he was unaware of when the shortfall would be rectified.

"When operational, it won't just benefit the environment but provide opportunities to donate to charities or for sporting and community organisations to fundraise.

Any business that wants to participate and become a collection point should make enquiries with network operator TOMRA Cleanaway or visit their website www.tcnsw.com.au.