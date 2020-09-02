Teewah: ‘As soon as he left they got back on the p---’

Calls are growing for a greater police presence to curb reckless behaviour at Teewah Beach following a spate of serious incidents, including this roll over on the weekend of August 8-9, 2020

TEEWAH Beach - a time bomb waiting to go off, or a problem easily fixed by enforcement?

The popular Cooloola Coast tourist spot has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons recently following a fatal crash and several other serious incidents.

But while calls are growing for a greater police and ranger presence, authorities have said there are limits to what they can do.

One vacationer returning from a trip to the beach at the weekend said reckless, alcohol-fuelled behaviour was still happening a week after a young life was lost - and there was little in the way of deterrent.

One recent returnee from the tourism hot spot says he did not see a single police officer patrolling the beach.

"I did not see one cop,' he said in a post made on the popular I Love Teewah Beach Facebook page.

"I saw one ranger who spoke at length to some young campers who clearly weren't supposed to be there so he watched them pack up their cars.

"As soon as he left they got back on the p--- and out came all their gear again.

"And then the idiots trying to power slide up the beach doing 60-80km/h or the idiots who think it's fun to try and drive up into the camping areas in 2WD because spinning their wheels and chewing up the sand make them heroic."

And there was the issue of littering - he said he was joined by only one other car in using the dump point.

Police said the beach is regularly patrolled by officers.

His post attracted a string of comments from other members decrying reckless behaviour on the beach.

Police said they regularly enforce the law along Teewah Beach and Double Island Point.'

Unfortunately, the transient nature of the beach's guests meant this had its limits.

"Irrespective of this enforcement there are people who continue to make poor decisions, and as a different cohort of drivers and campers are continually flowing through this area, enforcement one weekend will not have a continual impact on the next group of travellers the following weekend," police said.

The beach has been a popular holiday spot amid the pandemic.

September school holiday vacationers on the beach can expect to see more Queensland Parks and Wildlife rangers out and about.

"During peak periods, visitors to Teewah Beach can expect to see additional rangers patrolling the region," a Department of Environment and Science spokesman said.

"The Department … asks all visitors to be vigilant when driving on the beach, drive slowly and carefully and to remember it is designed as a road and all road rules apply.

"Vehicles must be registered, and drivers must be licenced.

"The majority of visitors to our national parks and recreation areas do the right thing."