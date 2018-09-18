Tell-tale barbecue stain the key in stolen furniture return

A WOMAN whose cane chairs went missing from her veranda spotted them a few weeks later out the front of a house not far away.

The sharp-eyed Raceview woman quickly called in Ipswich police to retrieve her missing furniture.

Her chairs were positively identified thanks to a familiar barbecue sauce stain.

Police charged a man who lived at the house, Nahum Binge, although he denied any knowledge of their theft.

Nahum Christopher Binge, 24, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to the unlawful possession of the suspected stolen chairs at Raceview on August 19.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Binge told investigating police he purchased the chairs online.

CANED: Nahum Christopher Binge, 24, departs Ipswich Courthouse aboard his scooter after a neighbours missing cane chairs were found at his Raceview home. Ross Irby

He said he did not know the person selling the chairs.

Sgt Caldwell said the owner of the chairs told police there was a distinctive barbecue stain on one of the chair cushions.

When officers checked out the chairs at Binge's home one cushion held the stain where she said it would be.

"He (Binge) says it was true that he brought the two chairs online. And were very cheap, for $80," said defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was a strange coincidence that the chairs came from a nearby house.

Mr Hoskin said Binge was a father of two who worked two jobs.

Ms Sturgess said the two cane chairs had been stolen from a house very close by a unknown person and reported missing on July 2.

"On August 5 the owner sees them at your place," she said to Binge.

"It is an extraordinary coincidence they chairs were stolen a very short distance from where you live."

Ms Sturgess convicted and fined Binge $750.