Baby montage of Clarence Cutest Babies entrants
News

TELL YOUR FRIENDS: Get your votes in for cutest baby

Adam Hourigan
11th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
WE ASKED you to tell us who is the cutest baby in the Clarence Valley, and you haven't disappointed.

So far hundreds of you have voted, and we thank you for the support.

If you haven't voted yet, vote here!

VOTE: Clarence's cutest baby for 2020

While each person is only allowed one vote, share the story to your friends and family to help get extra votes that might get your favourite bub an amazing prize.

The poll closes Thursday night, so don't wait.

The top baby will not only be crowned Clarence's cutest baby for 2020 but will receive a photoshoot with award-winning photographer Adam Hourigan.

Already there's been plenty of support for babies on our Facebook page, but the only way they'll win is through your vote.

Hit the share button, tell your friends and family to vote and see if your pride and joy can be the cutest!

Grafton Daily Examiner

