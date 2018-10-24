Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A RICH HISTORY: Nita Child, the Southgate Hall caretaker, has written a book on the history of the town.
A RICH HISTORY: Nita Child, the Southgate Hall caretaker, has written a book on the history of the town. Caitlan Charles
News

Telling the story of a thriving community

24th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

YOU might not know it, but once upon a time, Southgate was a bustling village with multiple sugar mills, three churches, a bakery, butcher shop, slaughter yard, creamery, blacksmith shop, hall, post office, Wingfield Store, and the original hotel, which still stands as a residence today.

For Nita Childs, who is the caretaker of the Southgate Hall, which was the second school in the town, telling the story of Southgate is vital for remembering the Clarence Valley's past.

"People driving through Southgate have no idea what a busy place it was,” Nita said.

"A lot of what's in this book has come out of The Daily Examiner.”

Nita, who hand-wrote the entire book, had it typed out by Sheila McLennan ready for sale at the launch of the book at the Southgate Community Hall on Sunday at 10am.

The old school, which is now the community hall, has a rich history of its own that you can read about in the book.

The garden and hall on School Lane, Southgate, will be open for the Jacaranda Festival for a gold coin donation.

The hall will be open on October 29, 31 and November 2 from 9.30am-4pm.

Morning and afternoon tea will be provided for $4.

For inquiries, you can call Nita on 66424539. The Camera Club will also have a display.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Headspace funding needed in rural areas

    premium_icon Headspace funding needed in rural areas

    News Government funding boost could help Headspace Grafton ensure they are covering the whole Clarence Valley

    Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    premium_icon Is Hogan serious on ‘big’ shift?

    Politics Libs' Senate leader grilled over Hogan's crossbench motives

    Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

    Parts of Grafton to close with detours in place

    News Traffic passing through will be diverted

    The search for the rightful owner

    The search for the rightful owner

    News Did you purchase a gift from the Clocktower Gallery on July 25?

    • 24th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners