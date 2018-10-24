Telling the story of a thriving community

A RICH HISTORY: Nita Child, the Southgate Hall caretaker, has written a book on the history of the town.

A RICH HISTORY: Nita Child, the Southgate Hall caretaker, has written a book on the history of the town. Caitlan Charles

YOU might not know it, but once upon a time, Southgate was a bustling village with multiple sugar mills, three churches, a bakery, butcher shop, slaughter yard, creamery, blacksmith shop, hall, post office, Wingfield Store, and the original hotel, which still stands as a residence today.

For Nita Childs, who is the caretaker of the Southgate Hall, which was the second school in the town, telling the story of Southgate is vital for remembering the Clarence Valley's past.

"People driving through Southgate have no idea what a busy place it was,” Nita said.

"A lot of what's in this book has come out of The Daily Examiner.”

Nita, who hand-wrote the entire book, had it typed out by Sheila McLennan ready for sale at the launch of the book at the Southgate Community Hall on Sunday at 10am.

The old school, which is now the community hall, has a rich history of its own that you can read about in the book.

The garden and hall on School Lane, Southgate, will be open for the Jacaranda Festival for a gold coin donation.

The hall will be open on October 29, 31 and November 2 from 9.30am-4pm.

Morning and afternoon tea will be provided for $4.

For inquiries, you can call Nita on 66424539. The Camera Club will also have a display.