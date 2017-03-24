Telstra customers in Grafton experience outages

AFTER a the deluge of rain the Clarence Valley experienced last week, some people in the area are experiencing Telstra ADSL outages since Wednesday morning.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said they were there were a small number of users experiencing problems in Grafton.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by an interruption to a small number of ADSL services in Grafton,” he said.

"A cable was damaged during heavy rain in the local area and we have techs on site today working to progressively restore services as quickly as possible.”

If you are experiencing issues with your ADSL connection, you contact Telstra customer service on 132200.