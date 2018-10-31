Menu
News

Customer anger over Telstra outage

31st Oct 2018 4:38 PM

TELSTRA has confirmed it is working to resolve an outage affecting some of its cloud services, including its private cloud platform and applications.

The outage is affecting a number of Telstra's online features including access to Telstra.com, MyAccount, Online Billing, the Telstra 24/7 app, Telstra Consumer Webmail and some Telstra Wholesale apps.

It's understood the issue has been affecting users since 4.45am this morning.

In its latest update this afternoon, the telecom giant said the team was "still working to fix" the issue.

Frustrated customers took to Telstra to report issues with the cloud service, including not being able to pay their bills or access webmail.

The network is advising users to be patient while it works to solve the issue.

The telco has been hit with multiple outages in the past year, which prompted its shares to drop to a seven-year low in May.

At the time, it said network issues on mobile services were caused by a software default.

