Telstra users cannot make calls. Picture: Supplied
Technology

Telstra hit by another mobile outage

by Jennifer Dudley
19th Jun 2018 12:56 PM

TELSTRA customers are facing yet another mobile phone outage amid reports the company's 3G and 4G networks are struggling to connect users in almost all Australian capitals.

Both internet access and mobile phone calls are affected in the widespread outages across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide, and Darwin, with Telstra reporting that services are either "interrupted" or "intermittent".

Many users have turned to social media and AussieOutages to complain about the latest Telstra connection problems, with some reporting they can only make SOS calls and others unable to use their smartphones since late on Monday night.

Several customers accessing Telstra services through MVNOs such as Woolworths Mobile, ALDIMobile and Belong have also reported connection problems today.

The user-generated map of where Telstra users are experiencing issues. Picture: AussieOutages.com
The latest outage comes Telstra's five-hour nationwide mobile phone outage on May 21 that was caused by multiple faults, with a software problem causing a domino effect inside its network.

Millions of Australians were left without access to voice and internet services on their mobile phones during the outage.

Despite restoring services, Telstra was unable to name the specific cause of the fault

In a statement, the company revealed the software problem "triggered multiple elements across the network to fail" and even backup systems designed to rescue the situation did not work.

Another Telstra mobile network outage on May 1 also disconnected mobile phones from the 4G network nationwide for two hours.

Despite the string of outages, Telstra networks group managing director Mike Wright has previously rejected calls for all customers to be compensated, and said even a day of unlimited mobile data downloads would not be considered as customers "with such generous allowances" did not need it.

Telstra has been contacted for comment.

More to come.

