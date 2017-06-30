Telstra job cuts hit Clarence Valley

MORE Telstra jobs have been cut from the Clarence Valley, with nine full-time positions being made redundant in the Grafton call centre.

While Telstra's Northern Region area general manager Mike Marom said the losses were "regrettable", they were part of a wider consolidation of positions within Telstra to metropolitan centres.

"These particular functions in the Grafton call centre have been absorbed by other business units within Telstra," Mr Marom said.

"It's a situation where those roles are no longer required as such, and the functions they serve as support for our front line teams is being picked up by other business units within the company.

"It's regrettable to see any redundancy, and we are committed to working with any of the affected individuals in terms of redeployment within Telstra."

Mr Marom said the redundancies in Grafton were the only losses in the Clarence Valley and Northern Rivers, with a majority of the latest job cuts faced by Telstra employees to come from Sydney and Melbourne.

Despite the job cuts, Mr Marom said Telstra is committed to the Clarence Valley.

"In our regional communities we've got technicians on the ground, we've got Telstra stores and local teams and support and none of that is going to change," he said.

"Our investment to regional markets hasn't changed, and we're continuing our strong investment in the Clarence Valley through our blackspot program and improving our network through our 4G and 4Gx services.

"Our commitment to regional Australia hasn't changed, however the redundancies are a result of a consolidation of their functions, and we will work with individuals who are looking for redeployment within Telstra."

Earlier this month it was announced that Telstra would cut 1400 jobs across the country.

This is not the major round of job cuts rolled out by Telstra, which is understood to have cut more than 1000 jobs between June and December last year.

Telstra has more than 32,00 full-time staff and the company has made no secret about its need to restructure its workforce.