24°
News

TELSTRA OUTAGE: Customers vent as services falter

David Stuart

Telstra customers are reporting mobile internet outages, with service dropping in and out all morning.

There has been a spike in complaints from about 8am, with a majority of complaints coming from New South Wales.

However, Telstra has service issues with the 3G and 4G networks in Gladstone, and 3G and NBN issues across parts of the Sunshine Coast including Buderim, Mons, Sippy Downs, Mooloolaba, Forest Glen and Mountain Creek. Other sites may also be affected.


Many have taken to social media in a bid to ask the telco what's going on.

A number of customers are claiming it's a DNS (Domain Name System) issue, with some suggesting that Telstra customers could change their DNS to 8.8.8.8 to use Google's free alternative DNS system until the problem is fixed.

While Telstra's social media customer service agents are busily responding to complaints, the telco has not officially addressed the technical issues online.

Topics:  editors picks

News Corp Australia
8 things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

8 things to do this weekend in the Clarence Valley

From classical pianists, family fun days and footy grand finals, there is tons to do in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Clarence Valley town breaks into top three spot

Chris Zaffis surfing in a playful two-foot break at Pippi Beach, Yamba.

Clarence Valley town earns top 3 spot on Expedia

Pies destroyed as Hank's Kitchen eating competition begins

DOWN THE HATCH: The famous Hanks Kitchen pie eating contest kicked off again with Amanda Daffey, Matt Elkerton Jason Disson and Brett Edwards having a crack in the first heat.

Could you finish two pies in under 47 seconds?

WATCH: Fast and the Furious in the Clarence Valley?

Rally cars revved their way through the streets of Grafton as part of the 2017 Bush Rush Rally raising money for the Variety Children's Charity.

Did you spot the rally cars this morning?

Local Partners