Telstra outage hits Yamba

IF YOU'VE struggled to get your phone to work in the Yamba area over the weekend, you're not alone.

A Telstra cable was damaged by a third-party on Saturday, impacting mobile and fixed line phone and internet services for some customers in the Yamba area.

"The issue began Saturday afternoon and we have excavators and technicians working at the site to repair the damage,” Telstra Regional General Manager Mike Marom said

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this is causing and assure them we are working as quickly as possible to restore their services.

"Cable cuts can isolate entire businesses and communities so it is important to call Dial Before You Dig on 1100 prior to commencing any excavation works.”

It was a double-hit for Yamba residents who were also affected by a nationwide ATM and EFTPOS outage.

"The issue that was impacting some machine to machine data services, including EFTPOS and ATMs, has been resolved,” said a post on the Telstra website

"The issue in a vendor's network resulted in intermittent authentication of devices which prevented some of them connecting to the network.

"Our team worked through the night on the fix and we are seeing the machine to machine traffic returning to normal.”