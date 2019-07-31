Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Telstra seeks limits on metadata access
Telstra seeks limits on metadata access
Technology

Telstra seeks limits on metadata access

31st Jul 2019 7:00 AM

THE private metadata of Australians is being reportedly being accessed for matters that have nothing to do with crimes or national security, because of a loophole in data retention laws.

At least 87 organisations, including councils and small government agencies, have sought metadata held by telecommunications companies under mandatory data-retention laws, a federal parliamentary inquiry has heard, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

Telstra is now calling for this access to be denied because many requests involved mundane matters like traffic offences, unlawful removal of trees, illegal rubbish dumping - not criminal or national security issues.

"There is a risk this type of access to telecommunications data could erode public trust in the regime and undermine the relationship we have with our customers in relation to protection of their privacy," Telstra told the inquiry in a submission.

The information sought included location data, call records and customer identification.

More Stories

metadata technology telco telstra

Top Stories

    We've found the hidden gems for Valley's young adults

    premium_icon We've found the hidden gems for Valley's young adults

    News There is far more than footy and the pub for young adults in the Clarence to meet new people, create friendships

    Blake's big ideas backed by the board

    premium_icon Blake's big ideas backed by the board

    News Bowling club looking to broaden horizons

    Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    premium_icon Clarence Valley homelessness put in the spotlight

    News Problem highlighted during National Homelessness Week

    Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

    Tigers roaring the RU OK message this weekend

    AFL The reason behind the Tiger's wearing yellow this weekend.